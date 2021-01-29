JANESVILLE
Area health systems appear to have paused COVID-19 vaccinations for school district employees after changes to guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state changed its guidance to state that teachers and child care staff will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 1.
That comes after an initial rollout of vaccine to some school district employees who were previously eligible to receive doses.
Beloit Health System spokeswoman Megan Goggin said the health system was focused on vaccinating people ages 65 and older and those in the Phase 1A and 1B vaccination groups, which includes first responders, medical workers and some frontline essential workers.
“As soon as the state provides more guidance and we receive allocation of the vaccine, we stand ready to meet the needs of the community,” Goggin said.
Beloit School District spokeswoman Monica Krysztopa said 340 district staff members have received the vaccine.
“This does include our 1A eligible staff, who were vaccinated in January,” Krysztopa said, adding that the district does not track staff who did not choose to be vaccinated.
In Janesville, Mercyhealth spokeswoman Trish Reed said the health system postponed vaccine rollout to K-12 school districts because of the change in state guidance.
Mercyhealth already has vaccinated Janesville district employees. It paused a vaccination clinic for Milton School District employees Wednesday.
“We still have vaccine available. DHS has prioritized age 65 and older, so we shifted our available vaccine supply to patients based on age in the 75-and-older age group,” Reed said. “We’ll then move to 65 and older. We continue to offer vaccine to health care workers, as well.”
On Jan. 20, state health officials announced the beginning of Phase 1B, which previously included all K-12 teachers and staff. That guidance was changed Tuesday to clarify that educators and child care staff will be eligible for the vaccine March 1.
The updated guidance also said those enrolled in Medicaid long-term care plans, some public-facing essential workers, nonfrontline essential health care workers, and residents and staff in shared housing situations will be eligible.