WHITEWATER
Starting Feb. 1, UW-Whitewater again will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public, but this time it will be in the university's Community Engagement Center instead of the Williams Center.
The first round of “surge testing” through the UW System and federal government ran from Nov. 9 until Friday. It yielded 19,408 tests with a positivity rate of 13.5%, according to a university news release shared Monday.
The round of testing that starts next week will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., on the city’s west side, the release states.
The tests are free and open to anyone ages 5 and older. Results are available in 15 to 30 minutes, and those who test positive are encouraged to take a PCR test to confirm the results.
Those who want to be tested should pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com, according to a UW System news release. The UW-W said the link will be posted soon on its website’s testing page.
“We appreciate the community members of all ages who take the opportunity to get tested to help keep the city of Whitewater as safe as possible,” Chancellor Dwight Watson said in the release. “They participate not only for their own well-being, but for the good of others—upholding their responsibility as caring and committed members of our community.”
Those who need to be tested before Feb. 1 can visit the state health department’s website, which lists testing sites in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.
In its release, the UW System said officials conducted more than 220,000 COVID-19 tests through the surge testing sites. They will be getting 140,000 more Abbott BinaxNOW tests and the necessary PCR tests.
“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”
UW-Whitewater Police Chief Matt Kiederlen on Thursday said he is “realistically optimistic” going into the spring semester, when the university more explicitly asked those who live off campus to be tested every other week. Students who live in dorms are asked to be tested once a week.
The university also added a testing site open one day a week for its Rock County campus.