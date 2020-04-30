WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater will hold a virtual graduation ceremony May 16 with hopes of holding an in-person celebration sometime in the future, the chancellor announced Thursday morning.

The event at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, will be live-streamed on the university’s Facebook page, Chancellor Dwight Watson wrote on that page in a post Thursday.

Watson wrote that the virtual ceremony isn’t meant to “take the place” of an in-person commencement, so officials hope to hold a future ceremony when people can be together.

They are not settling on a date because of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

“Simply put, we do not want to select a date at this point, only to have to postpone it again for reasons beyond our control,” Watson wrote.

The university is looking at options, such as Homecoming week.

At the virtual commencement, Watson and Interim Provost Greg Cook will speak, and student speakers will be Brian Martinez and Alex Ostermann. A “special musical surprise” also is planned, Watson wrote.

UW-W will share its Warhawks Rising social media campaign, which features photos of graduates.

“You are the 150th graduating class of this great university,” he wrote. “You have achieved. You have overcome every challenge put in front of you. You are standing on the threshold, ready to fly. And I couldn’t be more proud of you.”