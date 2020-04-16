WHITEWATER

Summer orientation programs at UW-Whitewater will happen online instead of on campus, the university announced Thursday.

The 2020 Student Orientation, Advising and Registration program known as SOAR is changing due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Incoming students who have already registered should expect to receive an email about 10 days before the date they signed up for, the university said.

Marie Hornickel, assistant director of first-year experience, said SOAR participants will learn about campus departments, such as financial aid and housing, and speak with student orientation leaders.

Beth John, director of first-year experience, said both UW-W campuses have made “a rich and engaging virtual experience” to welcome new students.

“While we will miss seeing our new Warhawks and their families in person, the health and safety of our students, staff and guests remains our top priority,” she said in the announcement.

Those seeking more information can contact the Office of First Year Experience at fye@uww.edu or 262-472-3205.