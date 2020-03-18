WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater will move to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester and for final exams, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The university is asking all students who are able to leave residence halls and go home. For those who cannot—such as some international students—the University Housing office will send out details on the exemption process.

Some dining services will remain open.

Other notes from Wednesday’s announcement include:

The university “may” be looking at “alternative delivery” methods for commencement. A decision will come later, but officials have to consider the state’s order that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people. This does not affect whether someone will get their degree or not.

The closing of spaces, such as the University Center, Williams Center, Andersen Library and the Community Engagement Center, to the public.

Non-essential employees are asked to make arrangements to work from home “as soon as possible.” The university asked supervisors to be “supportive and flexible.”

A decision will come later about summer courses that were originally set to take place in person.

“Given the intensity of the COVID-19 situation in our state, nation and world, I believe it is vital that our community do our part to help stop the spread of this virus,” Chancellor Dwight Watson said in the announcement.

