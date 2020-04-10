WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater this week donated 400 empty bottles so Rock County hospitals and others could fill them with hand sanitizer, a university spokesman said.

Last week, Jeff Angileri said UW-W officials heard that some places could find vendors for hand sanitizer or even make some themselves, but bottles to put it in have been “scarce.”

The Rock County Emergency Operations Center put out a request on behalf of area hospitals looking for supplies, said Eric Radkowsky, director of buildings and grounds for the university.

“You have to be creative,” Radkowsky said of getting bottles. “Given the current situation, your regular vendors may or may not have what you need, and you need to think outside the box to come up with alternate solutions.”

After the university examined its inventory, UW-W police delivered the bottles to the Rock County Department of Public Works on Tuesday, Radkowsky said in an email.

“We welcome the opportunity to help out health care workers in our community,” he said.