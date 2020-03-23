WHITEWATER
Graduation for seniors set to graduate this May at UW-Whitewater will look different than graduation ceremonies of the past.
The university is canceling May's commencement ceremony due to the spread of COVID-19 and Gov. Tony Evers' current ban on mass gatherings, Chancellor Dwight Watson said in an announcement Monday.
"The spread of COVID-19 has compelled us to make difficult choices that put the safety of our students, their families, our employees and our communities first. This was not the semester anyone expected. ... given the circumstances facing our university, our community, the nation and the world, we have decided we cannot hold an in-person graduation ceremony as scheduled in May," Watson said in the release.
The university is asking graduates, family members, staff and community members for input about possible graduation alternatives in a survey.
The survey lists options such as postponing the ceremony until July or August, postponing until December's scheduled commencement and holding a virtual commencement ceremony in May.
Responses are expected by Friday, April 5.
"This is a decision I was hoping we would not have to make and I know it is disappointing to so many. We will celebrate commencement one way or another, and we will do our best to honor the desires of our graduates," Watson said in the release.
"I thank you again for all of your support and understanding in these difficult times."