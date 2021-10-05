BELOIT
Officials at UW-Whitewater at Beloit College reported that their campuses have higher COVID-19 vaccination rates on their campuses relative to the general populations in the counties where they are located.
Students at UW-Whitewater have reported a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate as of Sept. 24, reaching the milestone five weeks ahead of when the UW System hoped to reach it, which the system recently extended to Oct. 31.
Vaccinated UW-Whitewater students are now eligible for the UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination can still be eligible for the scholarship drawing as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31. The university also received support from alumni and donors to fund weekly $500 drawings, totaling an additional $20,000 in vaccine incentives.
Employees at UW-Whitewater, including faculty and staff, have a 91% vaccination rate. UW-W vaccination figures are based on records submitted by students, faculty and staff to the university and are verified by staff, according to a press release from UW-Whitewater.
The rates of vaccinated adults in Walworth (57.3%) and Jefferson (60.8%) counties, according to state data, lag the vaccination rate of UW-W students. Parts of UW-Whitewater’s campus are in both those counties.
As of Oct. 1, the Beloit College campus, including students and staff, was at a 94% vaccination rate, according to information from interim chief communications officer Elizabeth Conslik.
In Rock County, 67.6% of all adults have received both doses of the vaccine.
Blackhawk Technical College officials were still compiling their COVID-19 vaccination data, according to a Monday email, and Adams Publishing Group had not heard back from Rock Valley College regarding its vaccination rates as of Monday evening.
On Monday, Rock County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 18,932 cases and 200 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 122 new cases in Janesville between Sept. 27 and Monday, Oct. 4, according to the Rock County Public Health Department. In the same time frame, Beloit reported 110 new cases, Evansville reported 27, Milton had 24, Edgerton had 14, Clinton had nine and the rest of the county reported 12.
There were 17,895 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 837 active cases. There were 12 people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, Sept. 30.
The case rate is 215 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
As of Monday, the average number of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days was 2,508. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state was 17, and the seven-day state test positivity rate was 8.5%.
As of Sept. 28, the latest data available, there were 1,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.1% of them on ventilators.
There are 54% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series, or 3,141,401 people.