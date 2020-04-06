ELKHORN
Walworth County’s latest batch of COVID-19 numbers shows 21 confirmed cases of the disease, according to data released Tuesday.
A majority of the 21 confirmed cases—12 of them—have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Five people were hospitalized as of the county’s update at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At least one person who was once hospitalized has recovered, Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director for the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services, said in an email Monday.
But as county officials shared in a news release Friday, testing is being limited to those in critical condition. The updates to laboratory-confirmed cases are not an accurate measure of how the disease is spreading in the county, officials said.
The county's Friday release stated that health officials had detected COVID-19 in “all major Walworth County communities.”
On Friday, county figures showed 16 confirmed cases, nine of which had recovered. There were also five hospitalizations then.
On Monday, the county reported 20 confirmed cases.
The county has reported no deaths from the disease.
Update: This story was updated at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday to reflect updated data.