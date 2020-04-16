Walworth County’s latest batch of COVID-19 data show a large increase in confirmed cases, which is related to an outbreak at an unnamed facility, a county health official said Thursday.

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services, said in an email Thursday that there was an “outbreak at a facility.”

He declined to name the facility.

“All individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated,” Nevicosi said in the email.

In an interview later Thursday, he called it a "facility with congregate care.” He declined to elaborate.

Nevicosi said officials will not name the facility because there is not a “compelling public health reason” to share that information. He said he also was worried about violating privacy.

Walworth County already has experienced community spread, he said, so one community is not safer than another.

Those who need to know about positive cases, such as first responders, are aware of where they are located, he added.

“Follow the safer-at-home order,” he said. “If you’re impacted, public health is in contact with everybody that has been impacted by this outbreak. People are being monitored. People are following the rules of their quarantining.”

The numbers released Thursday list 72 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s up from 49 cases released Wednesday.

Thursday’s numbers, updated at 1:15 p.m. and reflecting confirmed numbers as of Wednesday, show 46 cases are currently isolating at their primary residences while five cases are hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the county reported 25 cases had been isolating at their primary homes.

The county also said 18 cases have recovered, which is one more than the update posted Wednesday.

The county still lists three deaths from COVID-19 after reporting its first death Sunday.

Nevicosi said officials learned of the latest outbreak after starting with a positive test result and doing contact tracing. Even with testing limitations, facilities with congregate care are a higher risk for transmission and demand more testing, he said.

“If you’re in one of these high-risk congregate care settings, we’re going to make sure that testing is happening,” he said.

County officials started working with the facility last weekend, Nevicosi said. That's when they received data about the first positive cases.

He said the county’s health department has given “quite a bit of guidance” to the facility on matters such as personal protective equipment use and how to properly isolate residents who test positive.

Nevicosi said the decision to not name the facility came from the county.

In Rock County, Oak Park Place asked county officials not to name its facility after several people tested positive for the virus there. Days after repeated requests from The Gazette, Oak Park Place released a statement acknowledging its situation.

Update: This story was updated at 4:37 p.m. Thursday.