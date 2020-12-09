JANESVILLE

Three inmates from the Rock County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and officials are waiting for test results on more than 70 others, according to the jail commander and a news release shared Wednesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release appeared to account for the original two inmates who tested positive Tuesday, but Jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold said Wednesday a third inmate received a positive test result later Tuesday, after those first two.

“Multiple inmates in multiple housing locations” exhibited symptoms, which led to the decision to test about 74 inmates, according to the release.

Chellevold said “obviously that’s a concern,” and they are hoping to get more test results either later Wednesday or early Thursday. More testing might come based on the results that come back.

The first two who tested positive had been separated from other inmates after they exhibited mild symptoms and before test results were known, according to the release.

“Additionally, during our regularly scheduled inmate temperature checks, two other inmates were identified with symptoms. All jail movement ceased and contact tracing was conducted,” the release states.

After collaborating with probation officials, Chellevold said two of the inmates who tested positive were released because they served enough of their sentence and no longer needed to be incarcerated. It is safer for them to isolate and recover at home, he added.

Jails and prisons have been some of the most vulnerable places to COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

The third inmate who tested positive is still in custody, Chellevold said.

He said Wednesday morning they did not know where the outbreak originated and that no one had been hospitalized because of the virus.

The three who tested positive Tuesday mark four total inmates who have tested positive at the jail. The other tested positive around the beginning of November, but officials knew of their possible exposure before they entered the jail and could isolate appropriately.

During the whole pandemic, 19 correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Gazette reported last month when that figure was 16, and a jail official attributed it to community spread and not spread at the jail.

Chellevold said it was too early to know if other correctional officers have been affected by the recent outbreak.

He also said the usual avenues of communication available to correspond with jail inmates, such as letters, emails or phone calls, are still open.

The jail is still accepting the same type of inmates that it has been, he said, adding that they will go through the same quarantine procedures that have been in place.

New jail inmates are sent to a unit to quarantine for at least 14 days before they are introduced into the general population, Jail Capt. Kimberly Litsheim said last month. That 14 days only starts when the unit is full, so some inmates wait longer before moving.

Chellevold said the jail tests inmates who are experiencing symptoms and those who are determined to be close contacts with positive cases.

“Our message is that we are very cognizant of COVID-19 and how that affects people, and we’re committed with our cleaning procedures and our sanitation to keep staff and inmates safe during this time,” he said. “We’ll take whatever action is necessary to keep them healthy.”

The news release says that sheriff’s office staff members practice extensive cleaning protocols, including using a “Skytron 1140 UV Light Robot,” and those protocols will continue.

“We have been in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population,” the release concludes.

This story was updated at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday with more details from a jail commander and might be updated further if more information becomes available Wednesday.