JANESVILLE
The United Way Blackhawk Region has opened its emergency coffers to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis.
Three organizations, chosen because they provide food to people in need, were awarded money from the United Way’s emergency funds, according to a news release from the organization:
- ECHO, the Janesville food pantry and social services organization, received $10,000.
- Edgerton Community Outreach, which runs a food pantry and thrift store, received $2,000.
- The YWCA, which provides shelter and services to victims of domestic violence, received $1,200.
“Essentially, food pantries are not able to get what they need from their primary suppliers,” the news release states. “Instead, the agencies have to purchase, primarily proteins, from grocery stores. This is an unusual expense during a time when demand has significantly increased. “
All three agencies have seen the need for their services increase.
“Every year, we make this funding available to our funded partners to request in the event of a disaster, catastrophe or crisis," United Way Executive Director Mary Fanning-Penny wrote in an email to The Gazette. “We budget and set these dollars aside, above and beyond our traditional community grants.”
This emergency fund is different from the newly established COVID-19 Action Fund, Fanning-Penny said.
The fund was started with $100,000 seed money from the United Way. Nonprofits connected to the United Way and those who are not funded partners of the United Way are eligible to apply.
However, any organization that applies must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or a group financially supported by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools, faith-based organizations or other public entities, according to the United Way’s website.
“We want to acknowledge that the community’s needs are complex and ever changing,” Fanning-Penny said. “The sentiment is that the action fund would be more nimble and responsive to the community’s needs."
All of the money will stay in the community, and the United Way is not charging an administrative fee for overseeing the applications.