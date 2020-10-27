Two more Rock County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the all-time total to 44 deaths, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record again Tuesday as 41 people were hospitalized with the disease in Rock County hospitals, according to the data.

There are 1,848 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up 102 cases from Monday.

Since March, the county has tallied 5,077 cases of the disease. Of those, 154 were reported Tuesday.

Of test results returned to the county Tuesday, 35% were positive. The county in its reopening plan aims for 5% positivity rate when averaged over 14 days.

Tuesday was a record day statewide as Wisconsin saw 64 deaths and 5,262 new cases, both daily records.

The state surpassed 200,000 cases Monday. Half of those cases were reported in the 36 days prior, according to state data.