Two more Rock County residents died from COVID-19 last week.

The people died Thursday, bringing the county's death total to 28, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The average age of all COVID-19 decedents in Rock County is 72.4 years old, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

Until Thursday, Rock County had not seen any COVID-19 deaths since July 27, according to the state health department.

The deaths were recorded as Rock County's COVID-19 numbers began climbing last week.

There are 291 confirmed and active COVID-19 cases in Rock County, according to the county health department.

There have been 1,862 cases in Rock County since the first case was confirmed in March.

Twenty-three new cases were recorded Tuesday. More than 14 new cases have been recorded each day since Sept. 1, according to the health department.

On Sunday, 38 new cases were confirmed, the second-most cases recorded in one day in Rock County. Of total test results returned Sunday, 57% were positive.

The county health department in its reopening plan aims for 5% or less positive results over a 14-day period.

As of Friday, eight people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock County.

Ten percent of all Rock County COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized, according to the health department.

Rock County continues to see large increases of cases in young people in their 20s, said Jessica Turner, spokeswoman for the health department.