JANESVILLE

CVS Health announced Thursday it will open two more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Rock County on Friday as part of a plan to add more than 2,000 new testing sites at pharmacies nationwide.

The new testing sites are at CVS Pharmacy locations at 1700 Milton Ave. in Janesville and 1063 Fourth St. in Beloit, according to a company news release. A third location is already open at 2149 Prairie Ave., Beloit.

The free testing is open to insured and uninsured patients, according to the release.

In response to schools reopening, CVS Health also has expanded testing to include children ages 12 and younger. Parents or guardians must complete online registration for minor patients, and those ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent when getting tested, according to the release.

All patients must register in advance for testing at cvs.com.

When arriving for testing, patients should follow signs or staff instructions, which will vary by location. Each patient will be given a test kit and instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the self-swab process.

Most tests results will be available within two to three days, according to the release.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites is available at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.