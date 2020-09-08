ORFORDVILLE

Two “individuals” have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Parkview School District, Superintendent Steve Lutzke said Tuesday.

The incidents have not changed how the district is delivering instruction to students this week, Lutzke said in an email.

One person tested positive the week of Aug. 24 and returned to school after a 10-day quarantine, Lutzke said.

Another person tested positive Thursday and had not returned to school as of Tuesday, he said in the email.

Lutzke said he would not say if the two were staff or students, saying that because of the district’s small size, federal privacy law precludes releasing that information.

Both of them contracted the virus outside of school, Lutzke said.

“Contract tracing was done, and four individuals associated with the Aug. 24 case were sent home for the 14-day self-quarantine. Three of these individuals return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and the fourth on Thursday, Sept. 10,” Lutzke wrote.

“Last week, Parkview had about 82% of our students attending in person and the rest participating virtually. We have the same instructional delivery model for this week,” Lutzke wrote.

In a letter sent to staff members, Lutzke wrote that potentially affected rooms were closed temporarily for disinfection.

The letter was sent to staff members who had only "limited contact" with an infected person and were not required to quarantine.

The letter, dated Monday, said the last day an infected person attended school was Tuesday, Sept. 1, which was the day classes began.

The neighboring school districts of Janesville and Brodhead also reported coronavirus cases as the first week of classes ended last week. Students were infected in both those cases, officials said.

Brodhead High School moved to all-online instruction this week. The Janesville School District did not.