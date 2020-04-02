Subscribe today for as little as $9.95/month.

A resident and an employee of a Rock County community-based residential facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident has been hospitalized, and the employee is at home in isolation, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.

No other residents or employees have tested positive so far, according to the release.

The health department announced Thursday it is investigating the cases and following up with people who have been in contact with those infected.

The news release does not say what kind of facility was affected, what city it is in or when the people tested positive.

The residential facility has implemented infection-control procedures, according to the release.

The health department's release does not say whether loved ones of residents in the facility have been notified.

The Gazette was unable to reach health department officials for comment after the release was issued.

There are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. One person has died.

Health officials estimate at least 10 people are infected for every confirmed case. Many people show mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Nationwide shortages of testing supplies have prompted health officials statewide to prioritize testing for people with severe symptoms, those who need hospitalization and health care workers.

There have been 31 deaths and 1,730 confirmed cases of the disease statewide.

Walworth County has 15 confirmed cases. Of those, nine have recovered, and five are hospitalized, according to the Walworth County health department's website.

Rock County officials have not revealed how many people are hospitalized in Rock County, other than the one person living in the residential facility.