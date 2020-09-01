BELOIT

Two Beloit College students are in isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the college.

Beloit College has required students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing them on campus or to interact with peers in person, according to the release.

By doing so, the college identified two students with positive results. The students are in isolation and did not have close contact with others on campus, according to the release.

The cases are not connected, according to the release.

The students' parents have been notified.

Two other students are quarantined while awaiting results and have not been in contact with others on campus, according to the release.

Monday was the first day of classes for Beloit College students.

Officials across the country have warned of possible outbreaks in schools and college campuses. Some campuses already have closed because of outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, there are 221 confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up from 145 on Aug. 21, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

There have been 1,704 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rock County, and 26 people have died from the virus.

Cases increased by 18 between Monday and Tuesday. Daily increases have been rising in the last week, including 28 new cases reported Friday, the most in one day since July 22.

Twelve people are hospitalized in Rock County because of the disease as of Tuesday afternoon. Hospitalizations have also risen in the last week.

Of all Rock County cases, 10% have been hospitalized, according to the data.