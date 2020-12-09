JANESVILLE

Two Rock County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and officials are waiting test results on 74 others, according to a news release Wednesday from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The two who tested positive had been separated from other inmates after they exhibited mild symptoms and before test results were known, according to the release.

“Additionally, during our regularly scheduled inmate temperature checks, two other inmates were identified with symptoms. All jail movement ceased and contact tracing was conducted,” the release states.

“Multiple inmates in multiple housing locations” exhibited symptoms, leading to the decision to test about 74 inmates, according to the release.

“As test results come back, testing of additional inmates may be conducted,” the release states.

Sheriff’s Office staff members practice extensive cleaning protocols, including using a “Skytron 1140 UV Light Robot,” and those protocols will continue, the release states.

“We have been in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of our staff and inmate population,” the release concludes.

This story will be updated.