Voters who go to the polls Tuesday might wonder if they’ve been transported into some after-the-apocalypse science fiction movie.
Janesville City Clerk Dave Godek said poll workers will wear gloves and face shields as voters stand in line, 6 feet apart, using taped markings on the floor as their guide.
Godek is asking voters to wear masks or even bandanas over their faces "to lower your spray radius as you sneeze.”
Some poll workers might be in military uniform, after Gov. Tony Evers ordered the National Guard to fill in for the many poll workers who are not working the election because of health concerns.
Poll workers also will use procedures developed by the state Elections Commission, which include voters placing their ID cards on a table and applying hand sanitizer as they state their names and addresses while the poll worker stands far behind the table.
Then the poll worker will ask the voter to step back to a mark on the floor. Only then will the poll worker approach the table, find the right page in the poll book, highlight it and tell the voter to sign the book, according to the state guidance.
The poll worker steps back again as the voter approaches the table and signs. But the voter still is not done. He must step back again as a poll worker checks the information and places a voter number on a slip of paper.
The voter approaches again and picks up his ID and the slip before going to vote.
A poll worker then wipes sanitizer on the pen and the table where the ID was placed.
Yes, lines could get long as this procedure plays out.
Procedures may differ, depending on local conditions and decisions of local clerks. In Milton City Hall, transparent shower curtains will be hanging from the ceiling, with the poll book being passed through an opening, for example.
Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens—black or blue ballpoint is best—so they don’t give or receive the coronavirus with a publicly used pen.
Here are some of the more standard rules for elections:
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If there are lines at 8 p.m., those in line should be allowed to vote.
- Each voter must present an approved photo ID, such as a driver’s license. A list of approved IDs can be seen at bringitwisconsin.com.
- The cities of Beloit and Janesville and town of Beloit will have fewer polling places Tuesday.
- Ballots can be viewed at myvote.wi.gov.
In Janesville, voters who normally vote at New Life Assembly of God, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Mark’s Church, First Lutheran Church or Blain Supply will vote instead at the old Sears store in the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave. Those who vote at the Rock County Job Center, Mount Calvary Church or Faith Lutheran Church will vote at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave. Those who vote at Hedberg Public Library or City Hall will continue to vote at those places.
Elsewhere in Janesville, those who vote at Hedberg Public Library or City Hall will continue to vote at those places.
In the city of Beloit, only one poll will be open, at City Hall, 100 State St.
In the town of Beloit, the only poll will be at Fire Station No. 2, 1143 Inman Parkway.
- The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks has been extended, to 4 p.m. April 13. Normally, the deadline is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The election includes the presidential primaries for Republicans and Democrats. It also includes a hotly contested state Supreme Court race and a host of local elections.
All the Democratic presidential candidates who qualified will also be on the ballot. Voters can choose any one of them, but all have dropped out except Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
The ballot includes a statewide referendum vote to change the state Constitution to give crime victims more rights and a Rock County advisory referendum in which a "yes" vote endorses a nonpartisan process for drawing legislative district lines.
Fort Atkinson and Parkview school districts have spending referendums.