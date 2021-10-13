Rock County reported more than 360 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days ending Tuesday, keeping the transmission rate “high,” data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
In Rock County, 369 new cases were reported over the last seven days as the county’s test positivity rate was 6.94%. In that seven-day window, 16 additional patients were hospitalized at Rock County hospitals for virus treatment.
Since the pandemic began, Rock County has reported 19,262 cases and 213 deaths from COVID-19 while 18,134 people have recovered and an estimated 915 cases remain active, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
Among those currently eligible, 71.4% of Rock County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, per CDC data.
In Wisconsin, 2,403 new cases have been reported over the last seven days and 16 additional deaths have been reported in the same time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports. The statewide test positivity rate is 8.7%. Statewide, 57.2% of Wisconsinites have received one vaccine dose while 54.4% have completed vaccination.
