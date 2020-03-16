TOWN OF BELOIT

Town of Beloit police will use their phones to make initial contact in non-emergency calls to reduced face-to-face contacts, the department announced Monday.

The move is an attempt to reduce the chances of coronavirus transmission, according to a police news release.

Affected will be non-emergency and non-priority calls such as civil disputes, lost property, animal complaints, thefts, etc., according to the release.

“Officers will respond in person to these types of calls if necessary or if more detailed follow up is needed. Citizens may also visit our website at townofbeloit.org/citizen-self-report to submit a report online,” the release states.

“This does not change our response for emergency or priority calls for service. Officers will still respond in person to emergency and priority calls,” the release continues. “This change is an effort to reduce the possibly of exposure to our citizens and to our officers. We are also taking additional precautions to ensure our citizens and officers reduce their risk of infection by supplying our officers with personal protection equipment and disinfectant supplies.

“It is important that we come together as a community and follow the recommended guidelines in order to reduce the spread of this virus.”