JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday using video and teleconference technology.
The change is meant to prevent coronavirus spread. The public can either call in to the meeting or watch it on Zoom, an online video conference platform.
Topics on the agenda include the possible ratification of the county’s emergency declaration and updates on county actions related to the coronavirus.
To access the meeting on computer, visit https://zoom.us/j/263377772.
To access the meeting by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID number, 263-377-772, followed by the pound key. Those calling in are asked to mute themselves to limit audible background noise during the meeting.
Because the conference call will make it difficult for residents to share concerns or comments during the scheduled budget item, citizens are asked to send concerns or comments by email to publiccomment @co.rock.wi.us.