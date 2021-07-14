JANESVILLE
The Blackhawk Technical College Central Campus will conduct its final day of COVID-19 testing July 22, according to a Rock County Public Health Department news release.
Demand for COVID-19 tests have declined in Rock County in correlation with low levels of active COVID-19 cases.
Final hours of operation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22, according to the release.
Rock County residents should still seek COVID-19 testing if they experience any symptoms. To find additional testing options, call the COVID-19 hotline at 608-352-6727 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.