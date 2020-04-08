ELKHORN

Limitations on COVID-19 testing make it hard for Walworth County to accurately evaluate the spread of the disease, county health officials said Wednesday.

Erica Bergstrom, the county’s public health officer, told The Gazette the larger sample size that comes with state data is better for assessing and predicting trends. Walworth County recently has reported only one or a handful of confirmed cases each day.

Testing in Walworth County, like elsewhere in the country, has been limited to those in critical condition.

Therefore, she said, it’s “really, really difficult” to measure the local effectiveness of social-distancing measures.

“If we’re only able to test our highest-risk population, we’re not able to get the full picture of everything,” Bergstrom said.

She believes what she has seen at the state level is “promising,” although others across the state face testing limitations, too.

Meanwhile, the latest county figures showed 23 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, said Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director for the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.

Seven of those cases are currently hospitalized, he said. Twelve cases have recovered.

The county still has not reported a death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Rural counties have advantages and challenges during the pandemic. There are fewer interpersonal interactions—such as not having mass transit—but rural counties might have more people who feel alone and isolated, Bergstrom said.

Nevicosi said depression, anxiety and family conflict can increase during these difficult times. Traditional outlets that help people cope might also be unavailable.

He encouraged those who are struggling locally to call 262-741-3200 and ask for the crisis intervention team.

During an interview, health officials also addressed these issues: