JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College’s free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

BTC will resume testing at 11 a.m. Thursday for residents ages 5 and older. Up to 400 tests will be administered each session on the central campus, 6004 S. County G, while supplies last.

Appointments are unnecessary, but registration is recommended. Residents can register up to three days before testing. To register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

For questions about community testing, call Rock County Emergency Management at 608-758-8440.