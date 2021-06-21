TOWN OF ROCK
The state plans to end its free COVID-19 vaccination site at the Blackhawk Technical College main campus soon.
As a first step, the state Department of Health Services said in a news release Monday that vaccinations will no longer be given on Wednesdays at 6004 S. County G.
Vaccinations will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Plans are to end the service “on or before July 17,” according to the release.
Further reduced hours and the closure date will be determined each week, by demand, as services are reduced gradually to one or two days a week before ending, the release states.
Updated hours can be found by visiting vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US.
The two-dose option for ages 12 and up and a one-dose option for ages 18 and up are available. Walk-ins are welcome.
“For individuals who select the two-dose option, every effort will be made to provide that second dose on-site or at a convenient local partner,” according to the release.
In-person parental or guardian consent is required for those under age 18. Written or verbal consent will not be accepted.
To schedule an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064.
Anyone needing transportation to the site is asked to call 211 to arrange a free ride. Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to and from vaccine appointments through July 4.
Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said her agency is working with providers to continue mobile vaccine clinics in the county.
The free COVID-19 testing site at the BTC central campus also is coming to an end. Testing remains available in the BTC parking lot from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 29.
The Rock County Public Health Department encourages all Rock County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To search for additional vaccination options, visit rockcountyshot.com.
Authorities urge residents to continue washing their hands with soap and water, staying home if sick, getting vaccinated, getting tested if exhibiting symptoms and following quarantine guidelines after a positive test.