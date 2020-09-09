A third Rock County resident died from COVID-19 last week, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The death, which occurred Friday, brings the county's death total to 29.

Two deaths were reported Thursday, Sept. 3. The three deaths came after more than one month with no deaths caused by the disease in the county, according to state data.

The county has 281 confirmed and active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

Since March, 1,875 cases have been confirmed in the county, according to the data.

Thirteen new cases were reported Wednesday. That was the smallest daily increase since Aug. 25 with the exception of Aug. 30, when no cases were reported, which happens on some Sundays.

Three percent of test results returned Wednesday were positive, a substantial decrease from 23% seen Tuesday and 57% seen Sunday.

As of Tuesday, nine people were hospitalized with the disease in Rock County.

Of all cases, 9% have been hospitalized, according to the health department.