JANESVILLE
A second Rock County resident has died from complications caused by COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health of Services.
The state data, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., showed two deaths in Rock County and 68 statewide as of Sunday.
No information was available Sunday night about the second victim.
In Rock County, 699 people have tested negative for COVID-19, and 28 have tested positive.
In Walworth County, 252 people have tested negative, and 20 have tested positive.
Last week, the Walworth County Public Health Department said positive cases had been found in all major population areas.
It’s unknown where the cases in Rock County are located.
Rock County’s first COVID-19 death occurred March 31.