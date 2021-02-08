MADISON
The state will offer a public vaccination clinic in Rock County starting Feb. 16.
No details about where the clinic will be held or how often it would be open were given in a news release from the Department of Health Services.
The clinic will be offered through “a new partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare,” which will eventually offer clinics elsewhere around the state, according to the release.
“After careful consideration and identifying local health needs, DHS has selected Rock County to be the site of the first clinic currently scheduled to open Feb. 16,” the release states. “Given the current shortage of vaccine supply and the large amount of vaccinating capacity, DHS plans on adding community sites as needed and as there is more vaccine available.”
The clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people a day, and if Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the clinic goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.
Six to 10 additional community-based vaccination sites will open across the state as needed, and as the vaccine supply allows, according to the release.
Gov. Tony Evers is quoted in the news release saying: “Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”
AMI will work with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management and local public health partners to support Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program and help expand vaccine coverage across the state. The Rock County site will open February 16 and
AMI is described as a physician-owned and physician-led company that specializes in delivering health care solutions in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world.
Rock County officials could not immediately be reached for comment. This story will be updated.