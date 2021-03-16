COVID-19 vaccine scheduling processes likely will remain the same next week after thousands more people become eligible in Rock County, local health officials said.
Wisconsinites ages 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, a week earlier than previously announced, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.
Qualifying conditions include moderate to severe asthma, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, Down syndrome, and being overweight with a body mass index of 25 or above. Pregnant women are also eligible.
Rock County residents can expect to see a new vaccine request form for people with medical conditions soon, said Jessica Turner, spokeswoman for the Rock County Public Health Department.
Overall, however, the process to schedule vaccine appointments will remain the same, Turner said.
Each vaccinator in the county has its own process and prioritization for scheduling appointments. Some have waiting lists; others take appointments on a rolling basis, and some offer appointments to specific groups or organizations.
It is likely some vaccinators will continue to prioritize vaccinations within the eligibility groups, meaning people who become eligible Monday might have to wait before being offered vaccine from certain vaccinators, Turner said.
The health department's role is to ensure equitable distribution of vaccine and to communicate where and how the public can set up appointments, she said.
The health department is not offering vaccine doses and does not receive information about how many doses come into the county each week, Turner said. The state divvies up the doses and sends them directly to vaccinators.
Officials at SSM Health in Janesville did not expect Evers' announcement and were still working out logistical details for the new eligibility group as of Tuesday afternoon, said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.
SSM Health's Dean Clinic in Janesville is booked for vaccine appointments through April 5. Any resident can join the health system's online waiting list, said Erica Mathis, spokeswoman for SSM Health.
SSM Health patients are encouraged to continue monitoring their MyChart accounts for notifications to schedule vaccine appointments, Mathis said.
Mercyhealth is developing a system to make registration for vaccine appointments as seamless as possible for those in the upcoming eligibility group, according to a statement from Mercyhealth.
The full list of qualifying conditions is long, especially when including people who are deemed overweight because of their BMI.
BMI is used as a screening tool to discern a person's weight in relation to height, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The measurement does not measure actual body fat and therefore can be misleading, especially for people with high muscle mass, according to the CDC.
To calculate your BMI, divide your weight in pounds by your height in inches squared, then multiply that number by 703, or use the CDC's online BMI calculator.
The CDC says a person who is 6 feet tall is considered to have an overweight BMI at 184 pounds. Any 6-foot-tall person who weighs more than that is considered overweight or obese, and is therefore eligible for vaccine Monday.
A person who is 5 feet 5 inches tall is considered overweight by BMI at 150 pounds, according to the CDC calculator.
State health officials last week said 60% to 65% of the state's population will be eligible for vaccine Monday.
It is difficult to discern how many people in Rock County will become eligible for vaccine Monday, Turner said.
Data is available for what percentages of people have specific conditions, but it is hard to know how many people have one or more conditions simultaneously, Turner said.
The state also clarified Tuesday that all clergy are eligible now, as well as judges, prosecutors, public defenders and other essential criminal court personnel.
The public will become eligible May 1, and it's possible that could happen sooner, Evers said during a virtual event hosted by Wisconsin Health News.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 34,470 Rock County residents have received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and 124 residents have received the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was updated to include a statement from Mercyhealth.