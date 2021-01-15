JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth should not have offered to vaccinate about 1,300 Janesville School District staff members for COVID-19 next week, as spokeswoman from the state Department of Health Services said Friday.
“We appreciate that our vaccinators are looking ahead, however, teachers are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email to The Gazette on Friday.
Officials for Mercyhealth and the school district said they intend to proceed with the vaccinations anyway.
Teachers are among those expected to receive the vaccination under the state’s Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but the state still is in Phase 1A, Goodsitt noted.
“Currently, frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities (nursing homes, assisted living facilities), and police and fire are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents almost 600,000 Wisconsinites,” Goodsitt said “We will be opening up eligibility to more populations as we get more vaccine in Wisconsin.”
Police and firefighters are also considered part of Phase 1B, but the state authorized vaccinations for them starting Monday.
“DHS is following up with vaccinators who are not following the guidelines and will be following up with Mercy,” Goodsitt said.
The Janesville School District announced Thursday that schools would be closed Friday, Jan. 22, so all staff members could be vaccinated.
The district’s announcement said the Rock County Public Health Department was “allowing the region to move on to group 1-B of the vaccine prioritization list. Group 1-B includes school district employees, due to their interaction with students and families.”
County health department spokeswoman Jessica Turner said Friday the department did not authorize moving to Phase 1B.
“We did not have any prior knowledge of this vaccination that was being planned,” Turner said.
The county is still working on Phase 1A, with the exception of police and fire personnel starting Monday, like the rest of the state, Turner said.
“We are working under direction of the state Department of Health Services, following their direction,” Turner said. “We are not giving any authorization or blessing to move into Phase 1B fully until we get that direction from the state.”
School district spokesman Patrick Gasper said the district erred in saying the health department authorized the vaccinations.
“That may have been a mistake or misunderstanding on our part,” Gasper said. “We are operating under what Mercyhealth said to us.”
Gasper said Friday morning that as far as he knows, the vaccinations were still scheduled.
Mercyhealth will proceed with the school district vaccinations, spokeswoman Trish Reed said Friday.
Reed supplied a statement from its pharmacy director, Don R. Janczak, saying Mercyhealth is following guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control’s Tier 1 vaccination category.
Tier 1 does not include teachers or other school workers.
“We are currently in the process in planning for the vaccination of those in Phase 1B while we continue to offer vaccine to those health care workers in Phase 1A who are willing to accept it,” Janczak said. “We have had discussions with DHS (state Department of Health Services) this (Friday) morning, and (we are) working collaboratively with those who meet the criteria for vaccination.”
More than 60 staff members in the Lake Mills Area School District were vaccinated Thursday, The Watertown Daily Times reported.
All Jefferson County school districts were offered the inoculations in an effort to make sure excess doses do not go to waste, the Jefferson County Health Department told the Times.
The localized abundance of doses comes at a time when Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials are asking the federal government to increase the state’s vaccine allotment.
Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani said the health department had extra doses of vaccine available from the Phase 1A rollout, adding that there wasn’t as much of a response as anticipated.
The Lake Mills School District was asked to prioritize a list of the district’s top 30 individuals to receive the vaccine and made a list including workers with underlying health conditions, those the district could not spare and those who are older, the Times reported.
The district’s list includes speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists, special education teachers and paraprofessionals as well as health room assistants.