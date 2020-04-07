JANESVILLE
Starting Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation is restricting in-person services at all Division of Motor Vehicles offices to protect people from the new coronavirus.
Until further notice, the offices will be closed to all in-person transactions except these services, which will be by appointment only:
- Commercial driver's licenses.
- Voters needing identification who must use the identification card petition process.
- New Wisconsin residents who need driver's licenses or ID for voting.
To make an appointment for one of those services while the safer-at-home order is in place, call 608-264-7447. The Janesville office is located at 645 S. Wright Road.
Many services can be done online at wisconsindmv.gov, including all vehicle-related transactions, duplicate driver's licenses and address changes.
Services can also be completed by mail or through third-party providers.
To reduce in-person visits, the DMV also has extended all driver's license renewals by 60 days, deferred emissions testing requirements, allowed ID cards to be renewed online and canceled non-CDL driver skills tests until further notice.
Registration renewals still should be completed by mail or online by the renewal date.