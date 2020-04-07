We've made our COVID-19 coverage available for free

It's still important to help support reporting that brings important issues to light. By subscribing, you can help us continue to serve the area and keep local journalism thriving. Local news matters.

Subscribe today for as little as $9.95/month.

JANESVILLE

Starting Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation is restricting in-person services at all Division of Motor Vehicles offices to protect people from the new coronavirus.

Until further notice, the offices will be closed to all in-person transactions except these services, which will be by appointment only:

  • Commercial driver's licenses.
  • Voters needing identification who must use the identification card petition process.
  • New Wisconsin residents who need driver's licenses or ID for voting.

To make an appointment for one of those services while the safer-at-home order is in place, call 608-264-7447. The Janesville office is located at 645 S. Wright Road.

Many services can be done online at wisconsindmv.gov, including all vehicle-related transactions, duplicate driver's licenses and address changes.

Services can also be completed by mail or through third-party providers.

To reduce in-person visits, the DMV also has extended all driver's license renewals by 60 days, deferred emissions testing requirements, allowed ID cards to be renewed online and canceled non-CDL driver skills tests until further notice.

Registration renewals still should be completed by mail or online by the renewal date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags