Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday a new $75 million grant program to support diverse business investment in communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working every day to ensure our economy recovers from this pandemic, and part of that means making sure every family, every business and every community can bounce back,” Evers said. “These grants will help make sure some of our hardest-hit communities have a fighting chance to rebound and recover while ensuring our state can move forward and build a more prosperous, equitable future.”
The $75 million investment will be split into two programs. Half the money will go to the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program and half will go to the Diverse Business Investment Grant program
The first of those programs will provide $37.5 million to support chambers of commerce and other collaborative groups that provide technical assistance and other services to businesses owned by people disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, Evers announced a similar grant program for community partners working to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion in the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
The previously announced Equitable Recovery Grant program will provide a total of $50 million for community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities. The program will have two tracks with $25 million focused on organizations providing health, early childhood and educational services or programming, and $25 million for organizations providing economic support, housing and environmental justice services.
The grant programs are funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The state is expected to receive more than $1 billion in pandemic assistance from the sweeping legislation passed last spring
Pediatricians sound alarm
Two state children’s hospitals and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday called on state residents to follow recommended public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 among children.
In a news release, the organizations said children’s hospitals are seeing increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
In Wisconsin during the week of Aug. 15, there were 2,098 positive COVID-19 cases among kids 17 and younger, according to the release. The total jumped to 5,248 new cases during the week of Sept. 12, after most public schools resumed instruction.
“We are very concerned about this trajectory and are asking the community to stay vigilant to keep our kids and communities safe,” the groups said in the news release. They also said they “strongly support efforts” for kids to attend school in person safely.
The physicians group recommend wearing masks, people 12 and older getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu, maintaining physical distancing from others, washing hands, staying home when feeling sick and getting tested for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 data
Over the last seven days, Wisconsin has reported an average of 2,663 new confirmed cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
The state has a test positivity rate of 8.5% as disease activity remains “critically high” in 21 counties and “very high” in 51 counties in Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, DHS reported 56.9% of all eligible state residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% are completely vaccinated.
In Rock County, 22 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 18,954 cases and 200 deaths since March 2020.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County dropped slightly Tuesday, down one patient from Monday with 18 receiving virus treatment in county hospitals.
An estimated 834 known cases remained active in Rock County as of Tuesday and 17,920 people have recovered, the Rock County Public Health Department reported.
Of all Rock County cases, 43% are afflicting people under 15 to 34.
The Rock County vaccination rate is 64.2% of eligible residents having received one dose and 63.6% of eligible residents have completed vaccination.