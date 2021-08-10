BELOIT
As COVID-19 cases trend upward and virus transmission remains elevated in the region, the city of Janesville is ahead of Rock County’s overall vaccination rate and that of the city of Beloit, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In Rock County, 52.1% of residents have received one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and 48.7% of residents have completed vaccination. Meanwhile, 54.8% of Janesville residents have gotten a single vaccine dose, and 51.6% are fully inoculated, according to state numbers published Monday.
In contrast, DHS data shows 39.5% of residents in Beloit have received one dose and 36.3% have completed vaccination.
Rock County’s number of vaccines administered has rebounded slightly after hitting a nadir the week of July 11 when 1,385 doses were given.
Last week, 1,713 doses of vaccine were administered, marking the highest uptake total since the week of June 20 when 1,753 doses were given, according to the state data. Prior to this week, more than 1,700 doses had not been given since that week.
Of the eligible residents in Rock County able to be vaccinated, 59.7% have received one dose and 58.4% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines are people over the age of 12.
In Wisconsin, the week of Aug. 1 saw the most vaccines administered—54,308—since late June. Statewide, 52.7% of residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49.8% of residents have completed vaccination.
Since Aug. 2, COVID-19 transmission in Rock and Walworth counties remains high, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Walworth County, 120 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported between Aug. 1 and 7. A county is considered a high-transmission area when it reaches 100 cumulative cases per 100,000 people.
About 104,000 people live in the county, so the county’s rate last week was about 115 per 100,000.
In Rock County, 188 cases were reported as of Monday between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, putting its rate near Walworth County’s 115 per 100,000, according to the CDC.
A city of Beloit spokesperson said Monday that the city’s mask requirement for city employees and the public while on city-owned property remained in effect. Vaccination is voluntary for all public employees.
Municipal COVID-19 data for Beloit and Janesville, along with other Rock County municipalities, was not updated Monday because some health department staff was out of the office, a spokesperson confirmed.
In terms of new cases, Rock County reported 54 new infections Monday, bringing the countywide total to 16,891 cases. Deaths stood at 185. Countywide, 34% of all COVID-19 infections are of people between the ages of 15 and 34, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported its highest weekly average of new COVID-19 infections since Feb. 5 with 1,087 cases reported last week. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is now at 7.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, 630,296 confirmed cases and 7,454 confirmed deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
In the U.S., 35.82 million cases have been reported along with 614,856 deaths, CDC data shows. A total of 58% of residents in the U.S. have received one vaccine dose; 50.2% of residents have completed vaccination.