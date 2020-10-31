BELOIT

A state agency’s list of nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks was wrong to include a Beloit nursing home, a Rock County official said.

The list included Suites at Beloit, where no residents or staff had been exposed to the virus, according to the Rock County Health Department.

The Gazette included Suites at Beloit in a list of nursing homes with active public health investigations that was attached to a story published online only Friday, about problems at a Brodhead nursing home. The list has since been corrected.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website included Suites at Beloit on its list, according to an email from Rock County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jessica Turner, who indicated the error originated at the county health department.

“Upon further investigation, it was found that the outbreak was entered into our system in error. There is not an outbreak at this facility, and none of the residents or staff at this facility have been exposed to COVID-19 at this time,” Turner wrote.

“We sincerely apologize for this mistake in reporting on our end,” Turner continued. “We have put in a request with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to remove this facility from the list.

"We are also reaching out to the facility to apologize and assure staff, residents, and families that nobody at the facility has been exposed to COVID-19.”

Suites at Beloit was still on the list Saturday.