ELKHORN

A staff member at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn has tested positive for COVID-19, Walworth County officials announced Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the county reported its 11th death from the disease.

No residents at the county-operated senior care facility have shown symptoms of COVID-19, and all residents and families have been notified, according to a news release.

Lakeland joins three other facilities county officials have publicly identified as having someone who tested positive. The others are the Birds Eye food-processing plant in Darien, Holton Manor in Elkhorn and Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of the county’s health department, said in an email that they learned of the staff member’s positive test Monday.

Methods to limit disease spread at Lakeland include enhanced screening for employees and residents, adjusted schedules for staff and a requirement that approved visitors wear full personal protective equipment, the release states.

Lakeland is also working with the state hygiene laboratory to get supplies to test all residents and employees, according to the release. The facility is large enough to isolate residents who test positive, and it has a vacant wing that has been modified to offer a negative pressure space.

“Our elderly are among the most vulnerable, and we have taken swift action to control the spread of this disease,” Elizabeth Aldred, superintendent of county institutions, said in the release. “Our top priority is to protect our residents and quickly resolve this situation.”

One day after reporting its 10th death from COVID-19, Walworth County on Tuesday reported its 11th death. All of the deaths have been patients older than 65 who had preexisting medical conditions.

COVID-19 is the official cause of death in eight of the cases, and the disease is listed as “another significant health condition” for the other three, county officials said.

Also Tuesday, officials said a number of previously identified COVID-19 cases were “inadvertently” reported as county residents when those people only worked in the county.

“This will result in variations in our case numbers over the next few days,” officials said in their daily update.

They said they are going through “different lab reports with incomplete address information.”

So the county’s number of reported laboratory-confirmed cases is now 244, rather than the 252 reported Monday.

Tuesday's update included a steep decline in people who were isolating at their primary homes. That number was 99; on Monday it was 161.

The update also included a large increase in recovered cases. The county recorded 132 patients who have recovered from the disease; that number was 77 in Monday’s update.

Two patients are currently hospitalized.

This story was updated at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday with the county’s latest COVID-19 numbers.