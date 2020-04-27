JANESVILLE

Two residents of St. Elizabeth Home, a long-term care facility in Janesville, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.

One resident has been hospitalized and the other is receiving care in an isolation unit at the home, according to the release.

St. Elizabeth learned of the cases over the weekend and has notified staff and family members of its residents.

Casey Schuett, campus administrator, in the release said St. Elizabeth is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health Services.

In addition to the new cases at St. Elizabeth, it was reported Monday that a fifth Rock County resident died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county had gone without a COVID-19 death since the one reported April 14.

The city of Janesville announced the fifth death during its live online emergency operations center briefing Monday morning.

“If you’re not wearing your mask based on five deaths, you should, and I don’t mean to scare everybody, but we have got to minimize the spread of this virus,” Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said during the briefing.

Also Monday, the county health department reported 164 positive tests for COVID-19 since officials began keeping track. That’s an increase of 44 cases since the last report on Friday.

More people are being tested than previously, which likely accounts for larger-than-previous increases over the past week.

An additional 46 county residents probably have contracted COVID-19, but their tests were inconclusive, or they were not tested but doctors believe they have the disease based on symptoms, according to information posted on the health department’s website.

The health department reports 24 Rock County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

The department is recording a person as recovered if it has been 30 days since the person tested positive and she or he has reported no symptoms to a public health nurse for at least 72 hours.