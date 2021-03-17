JANESVILLE
SSM Health Dean Medical Group- Janesville East has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for those eligible, some as soon as this weekend.
A news release from SSM Health advises eligible community members to call 608-250-1222 to schedule an appointment.
The phone line is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, according to the release.
SSM Health is experiencing high call volumes. Callers can leave a message requesting a call for an appointment.
Community members do not need to be an SSM Health patient to make a vaccine appointment.
Those who are eligible include:
- Health care workers.
- Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities.
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff.
- Individuals ages 65 and older.
- Educators and child care workers.
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
- Staff and residents in congregate living facilities.
- 911 operators.
- Utility workers.
- Transit workers.
- Food-supply chain workers including farmers, food production workers, grocery store workers and restaurant workers.
People with the following medical conditions will be eligible as of Monday:
- Moderate to severe asthma.
- Cancer.
- Cerebrovascular disease.
- Chronic kidney disease.
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Cystic fibrosis.
- Diabetes.
- Down syndrome.
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies.
- Hypertension or high blood pressure.
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines.
- Liver disease.
- Neurologic conditions such as intellectual disabilities and dementia.
- Overweight or obesity, including anyone with a body mass index of 25 or higher.
- Pregnancy.
- Pulmonary fibrosis.
- Sickle cell disease.
- Thalassemia.