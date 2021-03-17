01STOCK_SSM01

SSM Health Dean Medical Group- Janesville East has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for those eligible, some as soon as this weekend.

A news release from SSM Health advises eligible community members to call 608-250-1222 to schedule an appointment. 

The phone line is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, according to the release.

SSM Health is experiencing high call volumes. Callers can leave a message requesting a call for an appointment. 

Community members do not need to be an SSM Health patient to make a vaccine appointment. 

Those who are eligible include:

  • Health care workers.
  • Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities.
  • Police and fire personnel, correctional staff.
  • Individuals ages 65 and older.
  • Educators and child care workers.
  • Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
  • Staff and residents in congregate living facilities.
  • 911 operators.
  • Utility workers.
  • Transit workers.
  • Food-supply chain workers including farmers, food production workers, grocery store workers and restaurant workers.

People with the following medical conditions will be eligible as of Monday:

  • Moderate to severe asthma.
  • Cancer.
  • Cerebrovascular disease.
  • Chronic kidney disease.
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
  • Cystic fibrosis.
  • Diabetes.
  • Down syndrome.
  • Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies.
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure.
  • Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines.
  • Liver disease.
  • Neurologic conditions such as intellectual disabilities and dementia.
  • Overweight or obesity, including anyone with a body mass index of 25 or higher.
  • Pregnancy.
  • Pulmonary fibrosis.
  • Sickle cell disease.
  • Thalassemia.
