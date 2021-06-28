MADISON
The health system that operates SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville is giving its employees three months to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As a health care system, SSM Health believes in leading by example and will now require all its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers across the system’s four-state service area to be fully vaccinated by the end of September—ahead of the annual cold and influenza season, which could lead to a rapid rise in respiratory viral infections,” the medical-care system said in a news release Monday.
“As the new, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spurs another wave of infections throughout the U.S., SSM Health urges all eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible,” the system said in the release.
SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
The release said the vaccines “are safe and effective, with a nearly 100 percent efficacy rate in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.”
“However, we haven’t yet reached a level of vaccination that provides herd immunity, which is why we’re continuing to see dangerous surges in many communities,” said Dr. Matt Hanley, SSM Health Wisconsin interim regional president, as quoted in the release.
“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities,” Hanley said.
SSM Health joins health systems across the country in making the vaccine mandatory.
One reason for the change is that hospital systems run the risk of lawsuits if patients contract the disease from hospital staff, according to news reports.