JANESVILLE
SSM Health patients ages 65 and older must get their COVID-19 vaccinations outside Rock County until a second vaccination site for the Janesville medical campus is operational.
SSM Health began reaching out to patients who are ages 75 and older last week to schedule vaccine appointments beginning Monday, which is when vaccine eligibility for people 65 and older began in Wisconsin.
But two people contacted by SSM Health for vaccine appointments told The Gazette on Monday they were not given the option to get vaccinated in Janesville but were directed to schedule appointments at other SSM Health facilities, such as the one in Madison.
Spokeswoman Erica Mathis confirmed that SSM Health is not yet offering COVID-19 vaccines for those 65 and older at its Janesville location. She said people who wish to get vaccinated sooner can choose another location.
The health care system has started vaccinating people ages 75 and older and will move on to people ages 65 to 74 as supply allows, officials say.
Currently, SSM Health is vaccinating only health care workers and first responders at its Janesville site, Mathis said.
“No walk-ins will be permitted for the vaccine sites. All individuals must have an appointment. We have been proactively reaching out to eligible patients,” Mathis said in an email to The Gazette.