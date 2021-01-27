JANESVILLE
SSM Health will begin operating a new COVID-19 vaccination site at Dean Medical Group-Janesville East on Thursday.
The Janesville site will expand vaccine access to patients who are eligible for vaccines under state Department of Health Services guidelines, according to an SSM Health news release.
The health care provider, which has been vaccinating front-line staff and first responders, got state approval for the site Jan. 22.
People ages 65 and older are now eligible for vaccines. Because of the size of that age group, SSM Health will vaccinate patients ages 75 and older first as they face a higher risk for serious complications and hospitalization, according to the release.
As that effort progresses, younger patients in that age group with underlying conditions will be scheduled, according to the release.
Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. SSM Health is reaching out to eligible patients via MyChart and the mail. Patients who do not have MyChart may sign up for it at mychart.ssmhc.com/mychart/Authentication/Login.
Eligible patients who can't access MyChart may call 608-250-1222.
We believe this approach will allow us to begin vaccinating our eligible patients as quickly, efficiently, and equitably as possible. We ask that community members please continue to be patient as we work through the vaccination tiers. We expect the vaccine to be available for the general public sometime in the spring or summer.