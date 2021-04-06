SSM Health is now offering online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to a news release.
All Wisconsinites can use the online scheduling system, regardless of whether they are SSM Health patients, according to the release.
The online scheduling portal is only for those scheduling appointments for their first doses of vaccine, according to the release. Second doses are scheduled on site after the first dose is given.
As of Monday, all Wisconsinites ages 16 and older are eligible to receive vaccine.
Those who are 16 or 17 years old should call the COVID-19 phone line at 608-750-1222 to make an appointment and make sure they are scheduled to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine available for 16- and 17-year-olds, according to the release.
To schedule an appointment, visit ssmhealth .com/access/covid19 -vaccine-scheduling.