SSM Health and Edgerton Hospital and Health Services have changed their visitor policies to allow more people into the hospitals and clinics.
Changes at SSM Health will begin Monday. Edgerton hospital’s changes are already in effect.
SSM Health has issued these visitor guidelines for its Janesville hospital and Dean medical clinics.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville
- One adult visitor per patient per day.
- Two adult visitors per pediatric patient per day.
- Visitors are not allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are pending COVID-19 results.
- Visitors will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Each visitor must complete a health screening upon entering the hospital, wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room as much as possible.
Dean clinics
- One support person ages 16 and older per patient.
- Two support people ages 16 and older per pediatric patient.
- The clinics ask patients to bring support people only when needed.
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
- One visitor is allowed for outpatient procedures.
- One visitor is allowed per patient stay for inpatient procedures. The visitor must be the same person for the entire admission.
- No visitors are allowed for patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.