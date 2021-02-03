SSM Health announced Wednesday it has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients ages 65 to 74.
The health care system has offered the vaccine only to people ages 75 and older since it started vaccinating the elderly Jan. 28.
The state Department of Health Services opened up vaccine eligibility to people ages 65 and older Jan. 25. SSM Health and Mercyhealth announced they would initially vaccinate only those older than 75 because of limited supply.
Mercyhealth on Wednesday reduced its age threshold for vaccines to 70. Patients are being contacted through MyChart, Trish Reed, spokeswoman for Mercyhealth, said in an email to The Gazette.
SSM Health has vaccinated more than 890 people ages 65 and older since opening vaccine operations at SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Janesville East last week, said Erica Mathis, spokeswoman for SSM Health.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville began vaccinating people in the Phase 1A priority group Dec. 28 and have administered more than 1,300 doses in that time, some of which are individuals' second doses, Mathis said.
It is difficult to discern how long it will take to vaccinate a set of individuals because health care systems don't know how many doses they will receive from one week to the next, Eric Thornton, president of St. Mary's said.
Health care systems make requests for doses each week, then the state uses an algorithm to divvy up doses to providers statewide.
SSM Health submits requests for vaccine weekly and is notified of how much it will receive for the next week at the end of the current week or over the weekend. Shipments typically arrive on Sundays or Mondays, Thornton said.
The amount of vaccine doses SSM Health receives in relation to its request varies each week, Thornton said.
Many providers have been unhappy in recent weeks over not getting all the doses they request from the state, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department during a media call Tuesday.
SSM Health patients who are age 65 and older will receive scheduling instructions through MyChart, the mail or email.
Eligible patients who can’t access MyChart may call 608-250-1222.
MyChart has been considered the quickest way to coordinate appointments by local health officials.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,658 of the roughly 28,000 Rock County residents who are ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County has established a request form for those who do not have a regular doctor or relationship with a health care provider. People who qualify can visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth and click the link “65+ COVID-19 Vaccine Request Form” on the coronavirus information page.
SSM Health has not made plans with the county to accept patients who have requested vaccines through the county's online request form, Thornton said.
Vaccinated individuals should still socially distances and wear masks around others until a larger portion of the population is vaccinated, health officials say.