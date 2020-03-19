The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that visitors will not be accepted at its offices, and it warned about scammers.

Social Security continues to pay benefits, but scammers may try to trick people into thinking the COVID-19 pandemic is stopping those payments, according to a news release.

Many Social Security services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov. For critical needs that the website can’t help, call the office at 1-800-772-1213.

More contact information and information about COVID-19-related changes, including deadline extensions, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus.

