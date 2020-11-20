JANESVILLE

Rock County on Friday reported six deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of deaths from the virus ever reported in a single day in the county.

The numbers don’t necessarily mean six people died Friday. Rather, these are the numbers of deaths confirmed and then reported Friday.

The county’s total deaths from COVID-19 reached 68 on Friday. Half of those had been reported since Oct. 1, said epidemiologist Nick Zupan of the Rock County Public Health Department, in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday.

“Please stay home and limit your contact with anyone who is not part of your household,” the department said in the Facebook post. “If you feel sick or have any COVID-like symptoms, do not leave your house for any reason other than to seek medical care or testing.

“If you have been in contact with a person who has tested positive, you must quarantine in your home for two weeks.”

A death is listed as being from COVID-19 if the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The Rock County Public Health Department on Friday afternoon also reported 82 new confirmed cases since the previous day and that 251 people had tested negative, so about a third of test results for the previous 24 hours were positive.