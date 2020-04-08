JANESVILLE
The Rev. Dan Decker has taken to praying with people in their driveways.
It’s about all he can do. Like other ministers, the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is live streaming services on Facebook while preaching to an empty church.
Decker and other church leaders have had to find new ways to reach people in the era of COVID-19.
Now they face they challenge of getting through Holy Week with empty pews.
Ministry, the basic work of spreading the word of God, now must be done at a distance. Ministers are meeting with Bible study groups via videoconference, livestreaming services, inviting people to say the rosary with them on Facebook and connecting with church members using that old-fashioned device, the telephone.
The pastors and staff at St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Catholic churches in Janesville have been calling parishioners one by one. Everybody on the church rolls gets a call, regardless of whether they’re regular churchgoers or not.
The Rev. Rob Butz of St. Mary’s said other ministry opportunities, such as visiting people in their homes or at hospitals, are no longer recommended. Most hospitals and nursing homes are now off limits to visitors. So the phone calls are partly practical but primarily spiritual.
“We’re calling to see if they’re well, if they need anything,” Butz said. “We want to give them faith and hope that the Lord will sustain them during this time.”
People are happy to get the calls, and they “often turn it around” and ask how Butz is doing.
Decker’s outreach includes driving to people’s homes or calling them on their cellphones and asking if he can pray with them. Even if the contact is just a wave from the window, it helps people connect.
And people have plenty to pray about, Decker said.
“They’ll say, ‘My sister is a nurse’ or ‘My brother is an EMT,’” he said.
Job losses, the challenge of home-schooling children and other anxieties often are mentioned in prayer requests.
Decker thinks he probably needs three more weeks to visit all the houses on his list.
Most churches are sharing their services in some way or another. On Palm Sunday, St. Paul’s offered its first drive-in service. Decker preached from the backyard of a property the church owns. People stayed in their cars and tuned their radios to a certain station. No offering was collected.
“The parking lot was full,” Decker said.
The church plans to do it again on Easter Sunday but with two services.
Decker still plans to live stream a service from the empty church, but it’s challenging to preach without a congregation.
“I hate it,” he confessed. “I’m just looking at my face on the screen, and there’s time lag between my actions and what’s on the screen.”
Recently, the church’s young adult group asked people to email photos of themselves. The group then taped photos of the congregants to the pews.
“At least now I have somebody to look at,” Decker said.
Butz agreed that it’s difficult to celebrate Mass without his parishioners.
Other priests have suggested that it’s somewhat like the early church, Butz said. On Holy Thursday, only Jesus and the apostles were gathered in the upper room. On Easter morning, only Mary Magdalene; Mary, the mother of James, and Salome were at the tomb, according to Mark’s Gospel.
Butz said he hoped to enter into that “unique spirit.”
“It will feel like the first Easter,” he said.
Butz acknowledged that while this has been a desperate, anxious time for many people, some good might come out of it.
“I think slowing down is good. You can ask yourself, ‘What’s important in my life? What are my priorities? What am I chasing?’” Butz said. “Family is important. God is important.”