The Salvation Army of Rock County will serve Thanksgiving meals to go this year instead of holding its traditional community gathering, according to a news release.

The switch was made in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, which recommend against large gatherings.

About 400 packaged meals will be distributed the day before Thanksgiving in Beloit and on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in Janesville. Traditional Thanksgiving food will be served, according to the release.

The nonprofit will focus on serving meals to people who typically come to the weekday meal sites in Beloit and Janesville, according to the release.

Meals will not be delivered.