JANESVILLE
Most Rock County jury trials will be postponed until after April 17, and many court hearings will be rescheduled to avoid large numbers of people packed into courtrooms, Rock County Judge John Wood said Friday.
“The plan is just simply to try to diminish the numbers we’ll see in our courtrooms,” Wood said. “We’re just going to try and back off on the jury trials over the next 30 days or so.”
Walworth County has canceled jury duty for anyone summoned to serve from Monday through April 3. Further updates for those scheduled to come for jury duty after April 3 will come later.
Clerk of Courts Kristina Secord said the court cases scheduled for trial during that time will be rescheduled.
For Rock County defendants who are in custody, more hearings will be done by video conferencing with defendants appearing by video from the jail, Wood said.
For defendants who are not in custody, many status hearings will be rescheduled for after April 17. For status hearings that are not rescheduled, defendants will not be required to appear in court and attorneys might appear by phone or video.
Lists of cases rescheduled and cases no-actioned by the district attorney's office will be posted near the courthouse entrance where people can check them before entering the building, Wood said.
“The courthouse is not closed—we are open for business—but we will try to minimize the frequency with which we are bringing the public into the building,” Wood said.
Judge Daniel Dillon said the changes are intended to protect the public.
“We are emphasizing hearings and appearances by video and phone whenever possible in lieu of in person across all courts,” Dillon said in an email.